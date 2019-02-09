Minor’s health sees slight improvement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The health condition of the minor girl, who was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries after a miscreant attacked her with a coconut sickle, continues to be critical though it has become slightly better than how it was on Thursday. A team of doctors performed a series of successful surgeries on the girl on Friday.

Following the surgeries, they doctors issued a health bulletin on her condition, stating that she has shown slight improvement and that she has been able to recognise her family members.

“We have administered at least 28 units of blood to the patient as she has suffered serious injuries from the attack. A few bones in her skull have become partially damaged. They will be removed post recovery,”

the doctors said.