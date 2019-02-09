Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Not just jail term, stalkers need psychological help’

For the record, Telangana had the dubious distinction of being the State with second highest number of stalking cases in the country.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The latest case of a stalker repeatedly hacking a minor girl has raised a pertinent question: Is the kind of punishment meted out to stalkers sufficient to stop them from repeating such offences?

Although stalkers serve some form of jail term, psychiatric experts say that unlike other crimes, a jail term alone is not enough to prove a stalker’s reformation. As of now, stalking is a criminal offence for which a person can be jailed for up to three years if convicted the first time and up to five years if convicted for the second time, according to the section 354D of IPC. However, the law is silent regarding psychiatric rehabilitation of the offender.

For the record, Telangana had the dubious distinction of being the State with second highest number of stalking cases in the country. Psychiatrists point out that stalking is a long standing psychological disorder or irregularity, requiring years of medical intervention and not mere jail term.  

They also point towards the need for a change in the law or at least a mandatory clause in bail conditions or court judgements, making completion of the entire course of psychiatric treatment, to prevent a reformed stalker from going back to his old ways.

“In most cases the stalker will be someone very quiet and aloof, often making people believe that he is a harmless person. They, however, lie low and ‘fish’ their victims only to turn obsessive about tracking their every detail. It arises from a personality disorder. It like a silent dormant tendency that will resurface every few years” said Dr Bharath Kumar, Consultant Psychiatrist.

“Stalking is a symptom of an underlying anxiety or a need to control. So it can be treated using psychotherapy” adds Dr Pragya Rashmi, Consultant Psychologist. “Even when a stalker is brought into the system of law, he may go unreformed. A jail term may not fix his personality trait, which is why we are urging the judicial system to at least add a mandatory clause of undergoing a course of counselling.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stalker psychological issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp