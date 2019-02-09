Home Cities Hyderabad

Robots welcome guests at this new eatery in Hyderabad

This is not the first such restaurant in the country to have a robot on its staff. The first eatery namely 'Robot' was opened in Chennai during November 2017 and started with a team of four 'AI waiter

Robo Kitchen

'ROBO KITCHEN' - The Robot Themed Restaurant first time in Hyderabad, Which Robots serves food to the costumers table from Kitchen what they ordered has been opened at jubliee hills in Hyderabad. (Express|S Senbagapandiyan)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The newly-launched Robo Kitchen in Hyderabad is the first-of-its-kind restaurant where customers are greeted by robots. 

"The main attraction of our newly-opened restaurant is that robots will serve food to customers," Robo Kitchen's owner Manikanth told ANI.

"We have named the robots as Beauty Serving Robots. So far, we have been receiving great response from the customers, especially from old aged people as they are enjoying a whole new experience as robots are serving food to them."Robo Kitchen provides a tab on every table for the customer's comfort. "Guests can easily place an order from their table, which will be received by the chefs working in the kitchen. The food ordering process will complete in the span of two to five minutes," said Manikanth. The aim is to provide a holistic and pleasing experience to the customers, especially families. The robots need three hours charging to work throughout the day.

"At present, we have four robots. We are in the process of updating their programming so that they can interact with the customers," stated Manikanth.

This is not the first such restaurant in the country to have a robot on its staff. The first eatery namely 'Robot' was opened in Chennai during November 2017 and started with a team of four 'AI waiters.' 

A few days ago, Chennai's Porur also got a smart restaurant where robots not only serve as waiters but also interact with customers in English and Tamil.The eatery located at Mugilivakkam Porur has a team of seven robots designed in blue and white. They welcome customers and serve meals with exotic drinks on tables.A female robot at the reception gives a response to customers’ queries and guides them about their table numbers. The restaurant serves Indo-Asian cuisines. Each robot in the eatery costs about Rs 5 lakh. The hotel staff has been trained and is in touch with manufacturers to tackle any emergency.

