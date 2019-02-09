Home Cities Hyderabad

School returns Rs 1.2 lakh ‘donation’ after parent approaches police

The school’s reaction has given hope to parents who feel this could set a precedent for schools.

Published: 09th February 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Hyderabad Schools Parents Association (HSPA) filed a police complaint against Sloka The Hyderabad Waldorf School, the institute has agreed to refund the donation or corpus fund it had collected from the parents of a Class I student. HSPA filed a complaint with Jubilee Hills Police on February 2 following which the school refunded the entire amount of 1.2 lakh on Friday. HSPA in its complaint said the collection of capitation fees violated the AP Educational Institutions (regulation of admission and prohibition of capitation fees) Act, 1983. Further, by refusing to refund the amount after the parent decided to pull out the child from the school, it committed fraud, the association asserted.

Calling it a small victory, HSPA urged parents to come forward and report schools that were charging capitation fees. “Apart from the tuition fees, any fee which is more than `5,000 is treated as capitation fees and is illegal,” said HSPA joint secretary Venkat Sainath. He also urged parents who have receipt of payment of donations, but have removed their ward from the institute to approach HSPA.

Sloka meanwhile has said the amount has been refunded on “humanitarian grounds” because the parent is a single mother. Sloka principal Radhika Rani refused to acknowledge that the refunded sum was collected as donation during the admission process. “We could not refund the amount earlier because such things take time. There is a procedure that needs to be followed, but the parent decided to approach the police in haste. But the matter has been resolved and the mother has apologised to us,” she told Express.

The school’s reaction has given hope to parents who feel this could set a precedent for schools. “If parents associations and police intervene there is hope that schools will at least return the amount if the child leaves school within a few months,” said Tripti Jha, a parent from Gachibowli.

The Education Department recently rapped DPS, Mahender Hills, over complaints about the school charging exorbitant fees. Following directions from the NCPCR, the school decided to decrease fees.

TAGS
Hyderabad Schools Parents Association

