‘Selfie addiction leading towards cosmetic surgery’

MV Srikanth By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Are you between 18-40 and use a smart phone? Do you get anxious and feel low on confidence, perhaps warranting some external validation? Perhaps you are suffering from selfie addiction and is driving you towards cosmetic procedures! This was the point of discussion at the event hosted by The Esthetic Clinics, a chain of clinics for cosmetic surgery and skin care, about a study. The study involved 300 patients who presented themselves at their branches in Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad for cosmetic surgery procedures.

Touted be a first-of-its-kind study in India, the study reveals startling facts on how the addiction of taking and posting selfies have adverse effects on individuals and is driving people towards cosmetic surgeries out of dissatisfaction about their looks. It was found that patients who took and posted selfies to social media reported feeling more anxious, less confident, compared to those in the control group.

“Addiction to phones and selfies may create a mentally unstable next generation,” said Dr.Debraj Shome expressing his concern over today’s generation. Patients from both the genders aged 18-40 years were randomly assigned to one of three experimental conditions 1) Taking and uploading either an untouched selfie, 2) Taking and posting a retouched selfie, 3) a control group. The mood and body image of patients were measured pre- and - post manipulation, using a series of Visual Analogue Scales (VAS) to identify their reactions. The selfies being taken and posted contributed to significant feelings of inadequacy over looks and a strong desire to change looks through cosmetic surgery and procedures.

The alarming situation was noticed where the patients who had the opportunity to retake and modify their selfie before posting it still experienced decreases to mood and anxiety that were similar to the reactions of those who couldn’t retouch their photos. In Hyderabad, the desire to change looks through cosmetic surgery reportedly showed an increase of 59% increase among men and 65% increase among women. These findings were most marked in Delhi and the least in Kolkata. “This was an attempt to raise an alarm in the country about the adverse effects of this addiction. I suggest banning front-faced cameras and the government should take the responsibility of educating the youth about the harmful effects of this addiction”, suggested Dr.Debraj. Dr.Debraj Shome, a renowned facial cosmetic surgeon, is the director of The Esthetic Clinics, India. He also has a celebrated career with awards and various academic accolades for his cancer research.