Something eggalicious

Published: 09th February 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Sabyasachi Roy Chaudhuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi cuisine has some terrific breakfast dishes like kheema roti and gurda bhaji, which are widely available in many cafes across the city. An egg delicacy called Khagina is another preferred dish for breakfast in Hyderabadi homes. The simple and nutritious egg preparation also referred to colloquially as Ande Ka Khagina is mostly eaten with parathas and rotis. The dish is not widely available in commercial kitchens, and you may need to visit a Hyderabadi Muslim home to taste the dish.

Some attribute the influence for this dish coming from North Africa and Western Asia where a local dish Shakshouka has some similarities to this recipe. Apart from Hyderabad, a variation of khagina is popular in Pakistan and Afghanistan too. Expectedly the Deccan recipe is a tad spicier than the rest. The original khagina recipe has whole eggs in it, without scrambling or breaking the yolk.

To prepare khagina chopped onions are first fried in oil till they are golden brown. A paste of ginger and garlic is added to this along with shredded green chillies and some water, before allowing this to cook for some time over a low flame. Basic spices like powdered turmeric and red chillies are used in the recipe. And finally few eggs are gently added on top of the mixture while ensuring that their formation does not break and the yolk is intact. This is then covered and allowed to simmer for a few minutes till the dish is ready. Fresh coriander and mint leaves are added on top as garnish, before serving it with parathas.

In another variation to this dish, the eggs are scrambled into the mixture instead of keeping the yolk separate. There is also a third type prepared in Hyderabadi homes known as Talihuwi Pyaaz ka Khagina, where a lot of spicy sautéed onions are crushed into oil and garnished with boiled eggs, mint and green chillies.

Biryani Ghar, a small restaurant in Madhapur prides itself in serving traditional Hyderabadi delicacies, including some uncommon dishes. The place owned by Imran Hassan is known especially for its claypot biryani. Khagina is available here throughout the day. As per Imran, the name of the dish “Ande ka Khagina” is a misnomer as khagina itself means an egg dish. While Biryani Ghar normally serves the scrambled version of the dish, the whole yolk version can also be made available on request.  Khagina is also available at some select clubs, the breakfast menu of a few star hotels do feature it too.

Sabyasachi is a food enthusiast and blogs at www.foodaholix.in

