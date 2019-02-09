Home Cities Hyderabad

Story of two States

The taste notes hint originality not just in savouring each bite but in presentation as well.

By Saima Afreen
HYDERABAD: It’s not possible to bring together two divided lands, but it’s possible to taste their culture when their cuisines are combined and brought on the dining table. What adds more to the joy is the authenticity served. Gge Aroma restaurant at Medchal Highway offers the relishing flavours of West Bengal and East Bengal, better known as Bangladesh now. That’s how the ongoing food festival ‘Bhuri Bhoj’, which means ‘full stomach’ in Bangla, at the eatery offers you choices like Gondhoraj Chicken, Borishali Bhapa Rui, and more.

The taste notes hint originality not just in savouring each bite but in presentation as well. For example, Mutton Chop had this beautiful golden brown colour holding the crispiness intact on its top layer which gives a cheerful crunch when you bite into the piece and juicy slightly-spicy minced mutton enriches your taste buds and the experience is worth remembering because in many places the fried food loses its crispiness giving way to soggy texture. This wasn’t the case there.

I recommend Rui Sorshe Bata Jhal. The look itself is bright. Fresh yellow holding the sweet water fish. The taste of mustard paste opens up when you combine it with soft fluffy plain white rice. One morsel and you know that they have done it right. The taste lingers till you replace it with Fish Paturi. The sunflower hued delight wrapped and steamed in a green banana leaf was the star of the entire menu. The fish was tender-soft, had soaked in the spices well with not a hint of that annoying raw ‘egg-like’ smell other places do not get rid of. The owner chef Swarnendu Ghosh shares, “The trick is to add turmeric and salt to the fish pieces and set them aside for at least for hours. The smell goes away.” Don’t forget to try Dhakai Pora Mangsho with Kaju Kishmish Pulao. You’ll love the combination. Chefs from Calcutta have been invited to cook the food, which is the secret of their authentic taste.

For desserts, I loved the uniquely prepared Patishpata filled with molten chocolate and aam papad. A must-try. Charges per head: Rs650++

The festival is on till February 15

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress
@Sfreen

