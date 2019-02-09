‘Women’s safety the responsibility of cops, society’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN order to prevent violent or tragic incidents, like the recent happenings of a stalker hacking a minor girl or a TV actress ending her life, police advise youngsters, both boys and girls, to find a person with whom they can share their pain or anger. In cases of break up or proposals being rejected, if men can share their pain with someone close, it can prevent them from venting in a violent manner.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Hyderabad Shikha Goel said that lack of family bonding is also one reason for people venting out their feelings in this way and sometimes they are very brutal which is a big concern and needs to be addressed on an urgent basis. “While police, SHE Teams, CC cameras are making public places more safer, it is also the responsibility of families or teachers to make themselves available for their children, so that they can share their inner feelings, which could otherwise prevent them from taking any extreme steps.” Shikha Goel said.

In incidents of failure in examination, suspicion by teachers or rejection by friends or parents, people commit suicide, while in cases of break up in relationships, they tend to become violent, she said.

As many young women are falling prey to incidents of stalking or attacks, it is also advisable that they train themselves in some self defence mechanisms, as they help building confidence. “But this does not mean that their safety is their responsibility. It is a collective effort of police and the society to make a safe place for women, so that such incidents do not happen,” she said.