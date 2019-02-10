College mgmts ask JNTUH to introduce courses on emerging technologies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Engineering and pharmacy college management associations called for JNTUH to include courses on emerging and disruptive technologies in its curricula. They claimed that the university has failed to do this despite the government’s prospective plan to encourage courses like artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Pharmacy colleges have also urged the university to bat for them in the upcoming central council meeting by putting before the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) their inability to implement the new guidelines issued by it.These, along with other grievances, were raised during a meeting of JNTUH with principals and managements of all its affiliated colleges on Saturday.

“The managements propose that JNTUH should clearly demarcate the affiliation process for both autonomous and non-autonomous, since the guidelines governing both are different,” said KVK Rao, general secretary, All India Engineering Colleges.

With regards to engineering colleges that are seeking approval for closure have requested that the process of getting NOC be made simpler. “Engineering colleges have also raised the objection that a fee of `25,000 is being levied for the same. This is unfair as they are already reeling under losses, “ said Gautham Rao, president, Telangana Engineering College management Association. Despite the suggestions, they claimed that for the first time, JNTU was trying move from a ‘regulator’ to being a ‘facilitator’.