Home Cities Hyderabad

College mgmts ask JNTUH to introduce courses on emerging technologies

Engineering and pharmacy college management associations called for JNTUH to include courses on emerging and disruptive technologies in its curricula.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Students

For representational purposes (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Engineering and pharmacy college management associations called for JNTUH to include courses on emerging and disruptive technologies in its curricula. They claimed that the university has failed to do this despite the government’s prospective plan to encourage courses like artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. 

Pharmacy colleges have also urged the university to bat for them in the upcoming central council meeting by putting before the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) their inability to implement the new guidelines issued by it.These, along with other grievances, were raised during a meeting of JNTUH with principals and managements of all its affiliated colleges on Saturday.

“The managements propose that JNTUH should clearly demarcate the affiliation process for both autonomous and non-autonomous, since the guidelines governing both are different,” said KVK Rao, general secretary, All India Engineering Colleges.

With regards to engineering colleges that are seeking approval for closure have requested that the process of getting NOC be made simpler. “Engineering colleges have also raised the objection that a fee of `25,000 is being levied for the same. This is unfair as they are already reeling under losses, “ said Gautham Rao, president, Telangana Engineering College management Association. Despite the suggestions, they claimed that for the first time, JNTU was trying move from a ‘regulator’ to being a ‘facilitator’.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNTUH courses on emerging technologies Telangana Engineering College management Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Paris street artists bring splash of color into 'yellow vest' crisis
Slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee releases his memoirs
Gallery
CM Edappadi Palaniswami along with other AIADMK leaders at the wedding ceremony of Soundarya Rajinkanth and Vishagan(Photo: By Special Arrangement)
Soundarya-Vishagan wedding: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, Kamal Haasan attend Rajinikanth's daughter's marriage
Actress Amy Jackson poses for photographers at the BAFTA awards. (AFP photo)
72nd BAFTA film awards: Here are the highlights from Britain's premier film and TV awards
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp