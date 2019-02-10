GHMC corporators want funds to develop their wards, ask separate budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cutting across the party lines, all the corporators of the GHMC on Saturday insisted that the State government restore allocation of funds for them for taking up minor developmental works in their respective divisions across the GHMC limits. Like MPs and MLAs constituency development fund, `2 crore each was allocated for the 150 corporators annually under GHMC budget for carrying out minor developmental works but this was done away by the State government three years ago.

The corporators said that they are feeling ashamed while visiting their respective wards as people were either questioning or taking them to task for not addressing their civic issues. The corporators urged Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore to ensure that separate budget allocation is made for them.

The issue came up for discussion during the 13th special meeting of the corporation to approve the draft budget estimates for 2019-20 and revised budget for 2018-19.TRS corporator from Gudimalkapur division Bangari Prakash urged the Mayor and Commissioner to take up the issue with the State government. Small works like desilting, road repairs and sewerage works could not be resolved immediately and are taking several months as the approval has to come from the Commissioner.

If separate budget allocation is made for corporators, they can get the works done from the allocated funds, he said.MIM corporator from Doodh Bowli division MA Gaffar said that when a few hundred crores of rupees were sanctioned during Maha Nagaram meetings chaired by former MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, why can’t the State government allocate separate budget for the corporators for taking up small works in their divisions.

He further said GHMC Council meetings are not being held at regular intervals, instead they are being held once in 3 or 4 months. ‘’We have not passed a single resolution in the last three years. At least now we should pass a resolution and send it to the State government,’’ he said.

BJP corporator Shankar Yadav said that we move among the people every day and they approach us first for every small thing but we were not able to do anything for the development of ward as there are no funds for corporators.TRS corporator Srinivas Reddy demanded that apart from corporator budget, their salaries should also be increased.Responding to their demands, the Mayor said that he along with the Commissioner would take up the issue with the government.