Doctor held for conducting prenatal sex determination tests in Hyderabad

Rachakonda police have booked at least three cases against hospitals for conducting the prenatal tests which are banned by the government.

Published: 10th February 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police on Saturday arrested a doctor on charges of conducting prenatal sex determination tests on pregnant women at Ibrahimpatnam.  Katta Nanda Kishore,  a radiologist,  was conducting these tests at his scanning centre for the past three years, police  said.  A decoy operation with a woman constable from Rachakonda who is pregnant helped police nab the doctor redhanded. 

In the recent past, Rachakonda police have booked at least three cases against hospitals for conducting the prenatal tests which are banned by the government, Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said.

According to police, based on a tip-off, teams from Ibrahimpatnam police station and Rachakonda SHE teams along with Rangareddy District Medical & Health officer conducted a decoy operation on Prathyusha Scanning centre. One woman constable who is in her sixth month of pregnancy was sent to the centre for taking a gender determination test. Nanda Kishore conducted the tests on the woman constable and informed her that the child was a male. He charged Rs 7,000 for the tests.

Police teams  nabbed him and found that he was running the scanning centre for the past three years and was conducting prenatal sex determination tests with the help of a mediator Jangaiah, who runs a diagnostic centre near the scanning centre.

Nanda Kishore was arrested and the scanning equipment was seized. In August 2018, a doctor couple were arrested in Uppal for performing sex determination tests after a decoy operation by a SHE team member. Another couple was also arrested at Choutuppal.

