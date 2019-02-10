Heritage walk for city’s youth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi participated in a heritage walk, attended by youngsters at Charminar, as part of his recently-launched initiative, the ‘LEARN Project. Students from the city, who recently registered with the campaign, participated in the event. It included an interactive session in the Charminar courtyard. Participants asked Owaisi about parliamentary process and the electoral system.

Responding to a question about women empowerment, Owaisi said that more than education, it was a woman’s involvement in decision making that is critical to their empowerment.LEARN Project claims to aim at reconnecting city’s youngsters with the city’s rich past and enable their active participation in rejuvenating the city. The Project is likely to hold its next event, an exclusive town hall meeting with the Hyderabad MP, in the coming weeks.