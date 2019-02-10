Home Cities Hyderabad

JNTUH’s gender sensitisation course long way from creating impact?

Despite taking a step in the right direction, the well-intended move may not have translated into an effective way of tackling the social problem, feel a few faculty members and students.

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

In the academic year of 2015-16, Hyderabad’s Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University became the first educational institution in the country to implement a course on gender sensitisation, across all its 360 affiliated engineering and pharmacy colleges. 

Though mandatory, the course is taught only for one semester in the second year. The paper carries three credit points and students have to score 40 per cent marks in both written and internal examination to pass. The final exam at the end of the semester however follows the open book method.

While introducing the subject, JNTUH had tried to ensure that the course does not become a ‘scoring subject’. Even the curriculum has been designed in a way that ensures a practical method of learning. “There is no scope for rote learning here. We try to give them such assignments that would require students to speak to the elders in the family and juxtapose them to the current scenario. Some assignments entail interaction with working women like sweepers, domestic helps, etc,” said B Savitha Sai, an assistant professor at a private engineering college, who also takes the class. Open book examination, coupled with the aspiration to teach students to learn to think about issues, it appears has also become the bane of this course. 

“Students don’t really attend the lectures. Honestly there is not even much to be taught. Mostly students flip through the book, pick up a few technical words and write on their own. Since it’s mandatory, teachers also ensure that all students pass,” said Abhinav Kumar, a final year BTech student. J Dileep, a PhD scholar, is of the view that more than graduate students, it’s those in intermediate colleges that need to be taught to respect women.

