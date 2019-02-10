Home Cities Hyderabad

Keep your beliefs to yourself: Asaduddin Owaisi tells Ramdev

 He further asserted that the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was linked to the ‘nation’s pride and has nothing to do with vote bank politics’.

Published: 10th February 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi interacts with youngsters at a heritage walk organised as part of his recently-launched LEARN Project on Saturday |Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ancestors of present-day Muslims accepted Islam not out of force but of their own volition, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said in response to Ramdev’s statement that “Lord Ram is the ancestor of not only Hindus, but also Muslims”. “I would like to tell him: Keep your beliefs to yourself, imposing your beliefs is wrong. RSS and Sangh Parivar make such statements all the time. We are Muslims by choice, nobody forced our ancestors,” he added.

Earlier in the day, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, while speaking to media said, “It is an undisputed fact that Ayodhya is Lord Ram’s birthplace. Not just Hindus, but Ram was the ancestor of Muslims too.”

Meanwhile, Owaisi also criticised the BJP government for conferring ex-President Pranab Mukhjerjee with the Bharat Ratna saying that only a few days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about how the UPA government had ruined the financial situation of the country.

“Who was the Finance Minister during that time? Was it not Pranab Mukherjee?” Owaisi said. He also asked whether the former President was given the Bharat Ratna for visiting the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. 

TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Ramdev

