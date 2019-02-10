New GHMC master plan to address problems of a ‘growing city’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced at a meeting in Pragathi Bhavan that a new master plan would soon be prepared for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). It will be made primarily by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), which will consult with a team of national international experts.

The draft master plan will be ready within three months. It will divide the city into three parts — areas within ORR, beyond ORR and within the proposed regional ring roads. Assessments will be made with regards to drinking water, drainage, sewage, traffic, transport and power lines. Rao stated that it would not be possible for such a massive plan to be implemented by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority alone. Hence, expert bodies will be formed to reduce its burden. The required funds will be released and allocated thus by the government.

“Instead of depending on a small body like HMDA for the implementation of the master plan, for comprehensive development of the city, there shall be a larger body consisting of experts drawn from various fields like sewerage, drinking water, power lines, traffic and environment. Funds need to mobilised not just from GHMC coffers by from various other sources,” Rao told his officials.

“A growing city is bound to have certain problems. Devise solutions for such problems and prepare a master plan that will address them,” the Chief Minister said.Once, the master plan is finalised by the ASCI, any changes required in the plan would be done only with the consent of the Cabinet, Rao said.

“Changes, if any, required shall be reported to the Chief Secretary who will, in turn, bring it to the notice of the Cabinet for its approval,” Rao said. During the review, the Chief Minister observed that the city was seeing an influx of six lakh migrants every year. Migrants from outside and within the State are settling in the city permanently, he noted.

“The floating population too is increasing on daily basis. Every year, an average of two crore persons commute using the Hyderabad International Airport. This will help in the city’s economic development of the city. However, if Hyderabad is not developed by the time the population increases, life for its citizens will become miserable,” he said. Rao added that the Metro rail will be extended to the airport.

Rao said that cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and even the Chinese capital of Beijing are not convenient places to live in. “Delhi is extremely polluted and there are traffic problems in Bengaluru. As of now, Hyderabad appears to be alright but if we don’t awaken now and prepare for our future, things will get out of control. Our existence will be a question mark. It is absolutely necessary that the master plan is prepared to ensure people’s lives comfortable and peaceful,” he said.

Rao directed the officials to shift all polluting industries from the city. “Estates not in use due to closure should be converted into green areas. Every vacant place should also be converted into a green area,” the Chief Minister said.He also announced that foundation of the proposed reservoir at Keshavapur would be laid this month. It would supply water to Hyderabad city.