250 ways to fall madly in love

HYDERABAD: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a compilation of crowdsourced micro tales on love, was launched in the city recently by bestselling writer Durjoy Datta. In the writer’s words, the book will show readers 250 ways people have fallen in love. Datta has written 10 of the stories, while the others have been taken from contributors to a digital campaign to celebrate the unexpected moments of love. The campaign received 11,200 entries/comments and over 6,000 stories.

Speaking about the process of compiling the micro tales, the writer said: “It has been an incredible journey reading through some of the most beautifully written micro tales and reliving moments that each one of us would have experienced in our everyday lives! It is the unexpected spark of romance that keeps us ready for love anytime, anywhere.

I am really excited to be a part of this fun initiative and would like to invite everyone to read this unique book.” At the launch of the book at the Landmark store in Somajiguda, the author was greeted by fans who later made a beeline to get their copies signed by him. “I have always received a lot of love from Hyderabad. This is where the highest number of readers get their books signed,” said Datta.

In a humorous take on V-Day, the author said, “Valentine’s Day is the most important day for couples who have fallen in love two months ahead of the day, as they are still trying to impress each other in that period.”The book was launched by ITC’s Engage, a perfume brand, in collaboration with Penguin India.



