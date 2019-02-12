Home Cities Hyderabad

A launchpad for entrepreneurs

On the second day, the participants will pitch their B-plans before a jury comprising industry captains and prospective investors.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year marks the sixth edition of Startupedia, being organised on February 14 and 15 at IPE Shamirpet campus. Startupedia’19 is hosted in association with Parasakti Cements, IDBI, CII-IWN, NEN, Chaturideas, 50Kventures, Zoutons, Stumagz, Collegedunia and What a Story.

This is a dedicated fully mentored 37-hour programme, where the participants are groomed to define, refine and execute their ideas into a viable business, by startup gurus and industry captains. The Day 1 of the programme is dedicated to industry captains discussing AI, technology, risk-taking, government policies, global perspective of startups, business growth among startups, etc. followed by one-to-one mentoring and grooming of the teams.

On the second day, the participants will pitch their B-plans before a jury comprising industry captains and prospective investors. The outcomes of Startupedia are incubation of innovative business ideas and investment by interested parties, resulting into startups.

An Entrepreneurship Development Program at IPE was conceptualized by Prof R K Mishra, director of IPE, during the silver jubilee year of IPE, leading to the birth of Startupedia - a national level startup event. Startup media is a forum that provides an opportunity to startup enthusiasts, working professionals and students from across India to showcase their innovative ideas, prototypes and launch their business plans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Entrepreneurship Development Program

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp