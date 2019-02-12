A launchpad for entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year marks the sixth edition of Startupedia, being organised on February 14 and 15 at IPE Shamirpet campus. Startupedia’19 is hosted in association with Parasakti Cements, IDBI, CII-IWN, NEN, Chaturideas, 50Kventures, Zoutons, Stumagz, Collegedunia and What a Story.

This is a dedicated fully mentored 37-hour programme, where the participants are groomed to define, refine and execute their ideas into a viable business, by startup gurus and industry captains. The Day 1 of the programme is dedicated to industry captains discussing AI, technology, risk-taking, government policies, global perspective of startups, business growth among startups, etc. followed by one-to-one mentoring and grooming of the teams.

On the second day, the participants will pitch their B-plans before a jury comprising industry captains and prospective investors. The outcomes of Startupedia are incubation of innovative business ideas and investment by interested parties, resulting into startups.

An Entrepreneurship Development Program at IPE was conceptualized by Prof R K Mishra, director of IPE, during the silver jubilee year of IPE, leading to the birth of Startupedia - a national level startup event. Startup media is a forum that provides an opportunity to startup enthusiasts, working professionals and students from across India to showcase their innovative ideas, prototypes and launch their business plans.