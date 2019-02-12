‘Chances of minor catching infections high’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chances of the minor girl, who was stabbed multiple times, picking up an infection are high as reports of her blood tests suggest presence of pathogens. According to doctors, she also showed symptoms of onset of infection, such as fever. While she is being provided with treatment, doctors at Yashoda Hospital changed antibiotics and dosages as required to combat infections.

Since last Wednesday, when she was repeatedly hacked with a sickle by a stalker, the doctors have been expressing concern that she might develop infection as the weapon was rusted. She received at least 15 serious injuries which cut into muscles.