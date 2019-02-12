Home Cities Hyderabad

Channeling the power within

You Have The Power’ is a selfhelp book written by Revathi Turaga, an international trainer, inspirational speaker, happiness facilitator, leadership coach and innovation consultant.

By MV Srikanth
HYDERABAD: ‘You Have The Power’ is a self-help book written by Revathi Turaga, an international trainer, inspirational speaker, happiness facilitator, leadership coach and innovation consultant. The book is a collection of 33 articles written by her in simple language on how one can achieve excellence in different phasesmanagerial, leadership and relationship of one’s life.

The book is crafted into three parts - Individual Excellence, Interpersonal Excellence and Team Excellence. In this book, the author has given simple answers for questions that boggles youngsters every day. Just halfway through the book the reader experiences/ reunites with the energy that has been worn off in the everyday woes. The book comprises the right spectrum of articles from self-awareness, goal setting, stress management to teamwork and many more.

The voice of these articles is simple, practical and empowering till the end. Revathi is well known for her ability to connect with the audience and bringing up a glow in their lives. This book must read for aspiring leaders and individuals wishing for a successful life.

Her other book Unlock! Tinker your thoughts is a collection of 100 quotations by Revathi Turaga on various subjects of happiness, success, failures, excellence, etc. This book lets you dwell upon on simple and memorable quotations which help you feel a sense of confidence and relief in times of difficulties. This book also contains simple and engaging definitions of elusive words like Happiness, Success, Excellence etc. 

