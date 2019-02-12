City Jewellers make  a mark on global map

Home Cities Hyderabad

City-based Manepally Jewellers and PMJ Jewels have designed jewellery exclusively for the 91st Annual Academy Awards.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :v City-based Manepally Jewellers and PMJ Jewels have designed jewellery exclusively for the 91st Annual Academy Awards. Inspired by the talent and strength of Hollywood’s leading women, the jewellery designs will be on display at the Forevermark Oscars Suite in Los Angeles for private viewings and selection by celebrity stylists and top fashion media in the lead up to film’s biggest awards ceremony.
Costantino Papadimitriou, Chief Marketing Officer, Forevermark, explains, “Our Forevermark jewellers have pushed the boundaries of creativity in their designs for this year’s Oscars, which recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements in film.”

Ear Cuffs are a stylish from of earring that have evolved over time and have been one of the popular trends seen on red carpet. Taking inspiration from this trend, Manepally Jewellers have created a contemporary diamond ear cuff with dazzling diamond droplets. This one-of-a-kind piece has floral motifs, which form a unique heart shape when both earrings are placed together and is a complete ear accessory.

PMJ Jewels floated an exclusive piece - yellow gold and diamonds the traditional multi-layered jhumkas hanging to the fairy wings which exudes elegance, grace and panache making it is a must-have piece for the modern women of today. The jhumkas are detachable thus making the earrings versatile.Forevermark diamonds that have a unique inscription number, which is an assurance that each diamond is rare and responsibly sourced, the jewellers added.

