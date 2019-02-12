Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad sisters stranded in Oman, family seeks help

Trafficked  to Oman on the pretext of a well-paying job, two Hyderabadi sisters are now stuck in the gulf country with no money or support to come back home.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

An 18-year-old beautician, Malan Shaik Noor, who had been trafficked to Kuwait earlier in the year and managed to return to the city a week ago, is one of them.( Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a well-paying job, two Hyderabadi sisters are now stuck in the Gulf country with no money or support to come back home. Their employers have allegedly been demanding payment of Rs 3 lakh to let them return to India. Asra Begum (28) and Tabassum Begum (34) was sent to Oman by a travel agent from Kalapathar named Syed Haji.

They were offered a job with a handsome salary of Rs 35,000 per month and was taken to Oman on January 1, the complaint forwarded by the General Administration department of the State Government to the Embassy of India in Oman read. 

From Oman, they were taken to Salala by another agent. However, they were employed as housemaids upon arrival, the letter read. They were allegedly not being given proper food and were made to work for four to five houses on irregular work hours. Subsequently, when the sisters wanted to return to India, their employer demanded `3 lakh from them.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabadi woman Nasreen Begum, who had gone for Umra to Mecca Masjid was arrested by the Saudi Arabian police for allegedly using fake documents to procure a job in the country during her previous stay. Mohammed Mujaheddin, a relative of Nasreen Begum, wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, wherein he stated that Begum was arrested by the Saudi Arabian police on landing at the Jeddah Airport on December 29, 2018. 

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated that they were following up on the issue. “One of our volunteers in Dammam had met her. She is fine,” the Embassy added. Begum had worked as a lab technician for 13 years in a hospital under the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oman Hyderabad Sisters Trafficked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp