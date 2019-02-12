Hyderabad sisters stranded in Oman, family seeks help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trafficked to Oman on the pretext of a well-paying job, two Hyderabadi sisters are now stuck in the Gulf country with no money or support to come back home. Their employers have allegedly been demanding payment of Rs 3 lakh to let them return to India. Asra Begum (28) and Tabassum Begum (34) was sent to Oman by a travel agent from Kalapathar named Syed Haji.

They were offered a job with a handsome salary of Rs 35,000 per month and was taken to Oman on January 1, the complaint forwarded by the General Administration department of the State Government to the Embassy of India in Oman read.

From Oman, they were taken to Salala by another agent. However, they were employed as housemaids upon arrival, the letter read. They were allegedly not being given proper food and were made to work for four to five houses on irregular work hours. Subsequently, when the sisters wanted to return to India, their employer demanded `3 lakh from them.

Meanwhile, another Hyderabadi woman Nasreen Begum, who had gone for Umra to Mecca Masjid was arrested by the Saudi Arabian police for allegedly using fake documents to procure a job in the country during her previous stay. Mohammed Mujaheddin, a relative of Nasreen Begum, wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, wherein he stated that Begum was arrested by the Saudi Arabian police on landing at the Jeddah Airport on December 29, 2018.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated that they were following up on the issue. “One of our volunteers in Dammam had met her. She is fine,” the Embassy added. Begum had worked as a lab technician for 13 years in a hospital under the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health.