Hyderabad: Director of Medical Education to issue notice to tally instruments over forceps incident

The DME has said that they would introduce a system where a sheet, detailing the number of instruments used during surgery, will be attached to patient case sheets.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The shocking incident wherein a surgical team had allegedly left artery forceps in a woman’s abdomen, which was detected only three months later, has come as a jolt to the medical community. In order to prevent such incidents in the future, Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Monday said that he would soon issue circular instructing surgeons at government hospitals under his jurisdiction to follow the age-old safety measure of keeping count of surgical instruments and gauze pieces before and after surgery.  

The DME has said that they would introduce a system where a sheet, detailing the number of instruments used during surgery, will be attached to patient case sheets. Meanwhile, the internal committee formed at NIMS, to inquire into the alleged medical negligence, has begun its work. A report will be filed soon. 

The right procedures
As per procedure, scrub nurses are supposed to keep count of medical instruments and other paraphernalia before and after the surgery. They tally the counts and inform the surgeon post-surgery. 

