Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Double-murder accused Ramesh waited for over a year to kill wife’

IT was a classic Indian love story.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Murder
By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It was a classic Indian love story. Intercaste couple falls in love while in college, faces opposition from their families, yet somehow fights through it all and gets married with the blessings of their parents. Unfortunately, however, it went completely downhill from there.

Less than a year into Machala Ramesh’s marriage in 2015 with Sushrutha, his wife whom he is accused of killing, differences over petty issues had started to rear its ugly head in their relationship. With these petty differences soon having evolved into big fights, their elders had to intervene, but rather to no avail.

The couple subsequently got separated and had been staying away from each other for more than a year. Ramesh, now accused of the double murder of his own wife and four-month-old son, was reportedly constantly disturbed by the idea that he was being harassed by his wife. Their differences and subsequent separation did not help and he started to wait for a chance to get rid of her from his life permanently.

Even after being separated, the couple used to meet from time to time. The family meeting at Uppal on last Saturday, when Sushrutha and their child were killed, was also of a similar nature. The rendezvous however, as it often did, had resulted in an ugly argument. Sushrutha subsequently took out a packet of sleeping pills that she was carrying with her, consumed a few herself, powdered a few more and fed it to their child. Ramesh, who saw the opportunity to get rid of his wife finally, took them to an open land at Ghatkesar and strangled her. He later set her and their child on fire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp