‘Double-murder accused Ramesh waited for over a year to kill wife’

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a classic Indian love story. Intercaste couple falls in love while in college, faces opposition from their families, yet somehow fights through it all and gets married with the blessings of their parents. Unfortunately, however, it went completely downhill from there.

Less than a year into Machala Ramesh’s marriage in 2015 with Sushrutha, his wife whom he is accused of killing, differences over petty issues had started to rear its ugly head in their relationship. With these petty differences soon having evolved into big fights, their elders had to intervene, but rather to no avail.

The couple subsequently got separated and had been staying away from each other for more than a year. Ramesh, now accused of the double murder of his own wife and four-month-old son, was reportedly constantly disturbed by the idea that he was being harassed by his wife. Their differences and subsequent separation did not help and he started to wait for a chance to get rid of her from his life permanently.

Even after being separated, the couple used to meet from time to time. The family meeting at Uppal on last Saturday, when Sushrutha and their child were killed, was also of a similar nature. The rendezvous however, as it often did, had resulted in an ugly argument. Sushrutha subsequently took out a packet of sleeping pills that she was carrying with her, consumed a few herself, powdered a few more and fed it to their child. Ramesh, who saw the opportunity to get rid of his wife finally, took them to an open land at Ghatkesar and strangled her. He later set her and their child on fire.