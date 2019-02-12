Essentials this Valentine’s

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you definitely want to look your best for the date night. But you don’t want to drill a hole in your pocket either. Fret not! Make sure that your date is swooning when you make an entrance with these compelling budget picks. Be on-point with your outfit, makeup and grooming, taking inspiration from these makeup trends curated by the team of experts at Amazon.in women!

Flawless Base: A good foundation blends effortlessly to deliver a flawless base, which is the perfect prep for the rest of your makeup. Cleanse, tone and apply primer before wearing a foundation. Pick one foundation which closely matches your skin tone, it will definitely be worth the effort!

Keep Blushing: A little flush can transform your complexion. Whether it’s a bold coral, soft pink or warm peach, the colors can make you look brighter and healthier. It also adds a dimension to your face. Dust a light blush on the apples of your cheeks for a natural radiance.

Shine Bright: Gleam and glitter is always a good choice. You can rock a shimmering camisole, clutch

or highlighter for a date night. Revel with a glittering clutch or sport a metallic eye, the options are endless. If your date night is post work, adding a shiny element can take your look from day to night in a jiffy.

Pop of Red: While the color red is extremely alluring, a red outfit can be overwhelming. The trick is to add a subtle pop of red to your outfit with heart shaped earrings, a pair of red block heels or a dash of red lipstick. A little black dress with a red lipstick can really add the much-needed dash of glam to your outfit without being OTT.