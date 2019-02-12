Home Cities Hyderabad

Essentials this Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and you definitely want to look your best for the date night. But you don’t want to drill a hole in your pocket either.

Make sure that your date is swooning when you make an entrance with these compelling budget picks. Be on-point with your outfit, makeup and grooming, taking inspiration from these makeup trends curated by the team of experts at Amazon.in women!   

Flawless Base: A good foundation blends effortlessly to deliver a flawless base, which is the perfect prep for the rest of your makeup. Cleanse, tone and apply primer before wearing a foundation. Pick one foundation which closely matches your skin tone, it will definitely be worth the effort!

Keep Blushing: A little flush can transform your complexion. Whether it’s a bold coral, soft pink or warm peach, the colors can make you look brighter and healthier. It also adds a dimension to your face. Dust a light blush on the apples of your cheeks for a natural radiance.

Shine Bright: Gleam and glitter is always a good choice. You can rock a shimmering camisole, clutch
or highlighter for a date night. Revel with a glittering clutch or sport a metallic eye, the options are endless. If your date night is post work, adding a shiny element can take your look from day to night in a jiffy. 

Pop of Red: While the color red is extremely alluring, a red outfit can be overwhelming. The trick is to add a subtle pop of red to your outfit with heart shaped earrings, a pair of red block heels or a dash of red lipstick. A little black dress with a red lipstick can really add the much-needed dash of glam to your outfit without being OTT. 

