How Orguallu transitioned into today’s Warangal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Writers Lakshmi Prabhala and Sadhana Ramchander’s new book “Orugallu to Warangal: Journeys across Time,” launched in Hyderabad on Saturday celebrates the rich culture and heritage of the historic city of Orugallu, the capital of Kakatiya dynasty in 12th and 13th centuries. The duo have collaborated for the second time to write the book, the first being HydNSeek.

The chief guest of the book launch was B. Venkatesham Garu (IAS), Secretary - Tourism govt of Telangana. At the book launch, Sadhana recalled her childhood days spent in Warangal, and that she wanted to give a tribute to her birthplace. “I realised that there are not many books about Telangana heritage. A city like Warangal is rich in history – Warangal fort, Pandavula Gutta, Ramappa temple, Ghanpur temples, eco-tourism spots such as Lakhnavaram.

It was high time someone brought out a book. This book is a lightweight easy read, meant to be like a handbook on Warangal,” she adds. The book features stories about natural sites and monuments, festivals and cultural identity in Warangal. It took three years to complete the book as were occasionally. The 180-page book includes pictures that will make the readers understand the ethos of Warangal.

Lakshmi said when they faced several challenges while discovering the facts of the Warangal. “The book makes you feel proud about Telangana.

Many towns abroad which barely have anything to write home about have books for tourist and citizens. I felt that we needed one for Warangal too,” Sadhana adds. The book is available on online stores like Flipkart and Amazon across the country and at Saptaparini centre and Salarjung Museum. A internationally renowned printed at Pragati offset, Hyderabad printed the book.

(Inputs by Anirudh Yadav)