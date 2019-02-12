Jayaram case: Rakesh Reddy brought to city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Jubilee Hills police, who are investigating the businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case, have shifted the accused Rakesh Reddy and Srinivasulu to the city on prisoner transit (PT) warrant. The accused was produced in the court and later shifted to judicial remand.

According to police, they would file a petition before the court seeking police custody of Rakesh Reddy and his associate Srinivasulu for questioning. The Nandigama police have arrested Rakesh Reddy and Srinivasulu in the murder case after the Andhra Pradesh police have registered cases.