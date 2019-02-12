Reaching out to the stars

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Jhooti sahi magar tasalli to dila de” (give me some solace even if it’s false) - crooned an angsty Ranbir Kapoor in the film Ae Dil Hain Mushkil. While the actor was calling out to his lady love in the movie, this is what Internet-savvy youngsters seem to be telling celestial bodies nowadays. With the rapid rise in the number of smartphone users and fall in costs of Internet data, more and more millennials are turning to astrology and tarot cards to plan their day.

From the kind of advice a person needs after a break-up to the kind of clothes one should wear, the virtual world is flooded with articles that link nearly all aspects of life to zodiac signs. The Internet has also paved the path for many numerologists, astrologers and tarot card readers to reach their audience through Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, who offer many services free. Interestingly, everyone might not believe that the alignment of stars in the heavens are affecting their daily lives, but they do not mind getting a rough sketch, especially if the sites offer something positive.

“I do not mind getting a dose of positive vibes when I wake up in the morning. Instead of logging into sites like Facebook and Instagram where witnessing everyone having perfect lives can be a tad depressing, I go to sites which generally have something good to say for my sign. I am not really an ardent follower of astrology, but what’s the harm in running your eye over the Daily Forecast section in a magazine? I just look at the good things and feel happy. I do not allow it to dictate my life,” says 28-year-old software professional Neha Bhojkar.

Making sense of chaos

Zohra a.k.a Woodstock Witch, who writes for Vogue India’s horoscope section, says: “I think youngsters today are more spiritually aware. They are seeking the wisdom that has been there from ancient times. The emphasis on individualism is growing and millennials often find themselves in the midst of identity crisis. That is why they need more tools to understand what they need, and navigate around the chaos better.”

Dr VR Veeramaneni, a Vastu and astrology consultant, ties it to instant gratification that youngsters seek nowadays. “I see two groups of youngsters approaching me. The first group is looking for a shortcut to success. Due to the influence of social media, they look for instant gratification, and they want results quick. The second group approaches me when they do not get the desired results for their efforts,” he adds.

Along with astrologers, tarot card readers too are popular. Tarot card reader Maanya Kohli, who goes by the name Lady of Tarot in virtual space, says: “Tarot has piqued the imagination of youngsters across the world owing to the mystique and glamour associated with this ancient science. Moreover, unlike astrology, it is more intuitive than a calculation based science as it leans heavily on the choices made by the individual giving them an alternative to altering their destinies.”

Understanding others

For 29-year-old Aheli Raychaudhuri, a media professional, zodiac signs help to understand people. “I actively believe in zodiac signs because it helps me assess a person to an extent. Even though this is pseudo-science at best, there is some accuracy in them, especially when it comes to gauging personalities. Two people of the same sign maybe as different as chalk and cheese but there is bound to be something similar.”

However, in the pre-Internet era, Linda Goodman’s sun signs used to be the Bible for those trying to understand themselves. “The most interesting thing about Goodman was that she didn’t predict futures but told characteristics of a person born on certain days of the year. At that time we used to read the love signs book the most for obvious reasons - college crushes and compatibility. But soon it became quite exhausting to read about something that may or may not happen. I would rather go on a date and figure things out for myself now,” says 24-year-old Saumya Tripathi, an HR executive.

The unknown future

Sociologists say that it might be sign of youngsters trying to find an anchor in the present ultra competitive and stressful times. “One way to understand the increasing interest in the field of astrology would be to situate uncertainty and risk (that Frank Knight analysed in the context of the entrepreneur) as a pervasive spirit of modern society. We are constantly trying to translate the unknown and unknowable into something manageable.

More often than not, astrology enters our lives to counter this predicament. It gives us a way to convert some of those uncertainties into risk. Instead of saying, life carries unknowable dangers, we get to learn for instance that marrying a particular girl is risky or getting one particular job is unfavourable. It becomes easier to plot and avoid untoward behaviour,” says Maitrayee Deka, a lecturer at the Department of Sociology in the University of Essex.

Finding solace

Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist decodes the trend in another way. “There are three things. Firstly, casual questioning makes parents insecure nowadays due to the uncertainty of current times. If youngsters walk up to their parents and ask them how their day is going to be, they are going to be bombarded with questions. Earlier they could ask their grandmother or some other relative, but that access is not there now. So they turn to astrology for solace.

Secondly, a child might pick the habit of checking horoscopes from her/his parents or anyone at home. Thirdly, it is even used as a means of communication, especially in romantic relationships. When a guy tells a girl that he has read her horoscope and knows how her day is going to be, it shows he cares for her.”



kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2