Hyderabad: Warden hits Ninth class boy for not switching off lights, fractures his hand

A formal complaint has been filed with the Shamirpet police and the matter is under investigation, said police.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, parents of a Class 9 boy got to know that their son fractured his hand after being beaten up by the warden, only after tuning into the TV. Though the management of the residential school where the Class 9 student was studying failed to inform the parents, the news of the incident reached the media first.

The Class 9 student of a private school in Shamirpet fractured his left hand after allegedly being beaten up by the hostel warden for not switching off the lights in his room before the 9.30 pm curfew. This is the third case of corporal punishment reported in less than 10 days this month.

Though the incident occurred on February 2, the parents were oblivious until January 10.  A formal complaint has been filed with the Shamirpet police and the matter is under investigation, said police. “My son had found an insect his food and I had filed a complaint with the school warden and mess in-charge.

The warden has committed this act out of vengeance,” said Satish Kumar, the parent. Meanwhile, Balala Hakula Sangham has appealed to the police to book the warden under the Juvenile Justice Care and Protection Act in addition to IPC 324. “The warden has also been accused of beating up children under the influence of alcohol,” said president Achyuta Rao. 

