When the spirit of spring took over a dargah

If red is the colour of love, yellow is for amity.

By Kakoli Mukherjee
HYDERABAD: If red is the colour of love, yellow is for amity. Yellow is also the colour of Basant (spring). On Basant Panchami, the Dargah Hazrath Shaik Ji Hali Ra in Old City came alive with bursts of yellow and Sufi music to celebrate a tradition that has been a sign of Hindu-Muslim unity since the 12th century.

Under the watchful eye of a crescent moon, the beautifully-lit dargah reverberated with the compositions of legendary Sufi poet Amir Khusrau, sung by Ghulam Hasan Khan, who had flown in for the event from Delhi. He encapsulated the spirit of the festival when he sang the popular ‘Phool Rahi Sarson Sakal Ban’ set in Raag Bahar. 

The song, which begins with describing the blooming of yellow mustard flowers, takes the listener through an aural trip through the joys of spring. Khan, who is a classical vocalist from the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, was overwhelmed by the response he received from the audience. Speaking about the festival, he said: “Basant is a beautiful season based on which Hazrat Amir Khusrau composed the Raag Bahaar. It holds a special place in my heart as I get to sing all the beautiful Sufi compositions related to Basant Bahaar.”

Khan was ably supported in the rendition of qawwalis by Hyderabad-based Qawal Ateeq Hussain Khan Bandanawazi. The audience, clad in bright yellow, could not help but clap along with the music as the group sang the popular ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’. Other favourites like ‘Chhap Tilak Sab’ had the listeners in a trance. The chief guest at the event was Arvind Kumar, principal secretary for the MA&UD department in the state.

Hazrath Muzzafar Ali Soofi Chisti, the custodian of the dargah, started this tradition in Hyderabad three years ago. Basant Panchami is a Hindu festival marking the advent of spring season. This festival was adopted by Indian Muslims, particularly Sufis of Chisti Order, in the 12th century to celebrate at Dargah of Muslim Sufi saint Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi, and they have been observing it since that time.

