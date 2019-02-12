Home Cities Hyderabad

Hafeezpet women sensitise community against plastic use

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A group of housewives in Hafeezpet have been fighting plastic pollution one step at a time by sensitising their housing community and local vendors for the last three months. Taking up the ‘Swachhatha’ challenge under a collective called ‘Go Green’, the residents of My Home Jewel have been sensitising over 300 vendors operating near their colony at the bi-weekly market.

The 15-member team of homemakers have been in talks with these vendors, urging them to ditch single-use plastic covers. “We began the initiative by sensitising our community to segregate their waste into plastic and paper and deposit the plastic at the housing complex’s plastic collection centre.

From there, we sent it further for recycling. It is here that we got to know that most of the plastic was generated from these markets and that they were single-use,” noted Udisha Alok, a member of the collective. They have urged GHMC officials to inform the vendors that such actions could fetch penalties. 

The campaigners noted that the main challenge was to discourage customers than to convince the vendors. “We have been trying to convince them to stop selling vegetables in plastic bags. However when customers don’t come in with cloth bags and move onto other vendors, they fear of losing business,” added Udisha.To overcome this, the group has begun collecting old clothes from their building to turn them into cloth bags. 

  • Monica Mandal
    Its also working women who are part of this campaign to make our society and market plastic free.
    1 day ago reply
