200 pubs, hotels await fire safety inspection in Hyderabad

However, despite applying for NOC, they were not given the same. 

Delhi hotel fire

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  For the hundreds of people visiting at least 200 hotels, restaurants and bars beware! You would be risking your lives, in case of a fire accident, as such establishments have not been awarded fire NOC. They are likely to have not been complying with fire safety norms. The establishments in question have applied for a fire NOC, especially, in the light of the GHMC Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) department leading crackdown on pubs for non-compliance of fire safety.  

The reason: inspections are yet to be completed in the 200 -odd pubs and restaurants in the city. “About 200 pubs and restaurants have applied for a fire NOC but they are not given the certificates. It is due to staff crunch that the process is slowed down,” explained an official of the GHMC. 

The director of EVDM Viswajit Kampati observed: “Due to paucity of manpower we are taking the enforcement of non-compliance with fire safety norms in a phase-wise manner. There are just four officers who are conducting checks.”

