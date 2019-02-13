Ameerpet to Hitec City Metro stretch to be delayed

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: City commuters who eagerly await the commencement of metro operations between Ameerpet and Hitec City may have to wait for few more weeks as the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is yet to inspect the stretch. The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) officials had earlier announced that the stretch would be opened either in December last or January this year. However, the stretch could not be opened till date.

Only after detailed inspection and tests by CMRS and issue of authorisation letter, the stretch between Ameerpet and Hitec City would be opened for passenger operations. The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited started trial runs on this stretch in November last.

HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy along with L&TMRHL Managing Director KVB Reddy held a review meeting on the works, safety parameters and trial runs on Ameerpet-Hitec city route.

This method, used by many railways in the world, will be followed till train reversal facility beyond Hitec City station is completed. Both conventional railway signalling and city’s CBTC system Metro permit this type of twin single line train operations.

