Fake news six times faster than truth, says Hyderabad based Digitalee's ‘Fake-O-Meter’

One can find evidence to claim in the numerous WhatsApp forwards of fake statements, like that of child kidnappers prowling in one’s neighbourhood, which have even claimed lives. 

Published: 13th February 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:53 AM

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Why is it so hard to tackle fake news? Maybe, because it spreads fast. Really fast. Going by digitallee.in founder J Ramachandran, fake news reaches people six times faster than true news making it harder for news outlets to check any unattributed, alarming supposed fact’s veracity. 

Ramachandran’s Digitalee who along with Information Retrieval and Extraction Lab (iREL) at IIIT Hyderabad have used AI to create a ‘Fake-O-Meter’ a mechanism to segregate real news from fake news, explained, “If it takes one hour for fake news to reach around 1,500 people, the truth will take six hours to reach the same number of people.”

ALSO READ | 2018: When the internet cost people their privacy and even their lives 

However, he clarified that intensity at which fake news would spread is subject to change, depending on the technology in the future, and any people perceive technology. Ramachandran also said that fake news spreads longer than true news. “The total duration of spreading the truth is shorter than fake news. If real news spreads for five hours, fake news would spread for 20 hours. The life of fake news is higher than true news,” he explained. One can find evidence to Ramachandran’s claim in the numerous WhatsApp forwards of fake statements, like that of child kidnappers prowling in one’s neighbourhood, which have even claimed lives. 

However, after its reach peaks, fake news dies a quick “death”. “Fake news will be alive for four to five times the duration that real news survives. The number of people it reaches would die down at a certain rate. But still, that is much faster than real news,” he added. Ramachandran has come to the conclusion through various sources, studies and also through his own work, and he proposed that one can spot whether something is fake or not based on its propagation speed. 

Notification on fake news
Alarmed by the spike in spread of rumours of alleged child-lifting or murders in the twin cities, city Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday ordered citizens to not pass on information such as these that would create panic.  “This order shall come into force from February 12 and shall remain in force for a period of (15) days,” he further added

