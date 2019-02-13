Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad man among those killed in Delhi

The two HPCL employees were part of a team of officials from the Corporation who had gone to Delhi to attend the Petrotech-2019, 12th International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:19 AM

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests.

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) employees, one from Hyderabad and another from Visakhapatnam were among the 17 persons who were killed in the fire mishap at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of Central Delhi on in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Two of the employees -- 55-year-old E Chalapati Rao, deputy manager in HPCL, Visakhapatnam, and Pravan Kumar Bhaskar, who was working at HPCL Data Centre in Hyderabad -- were staying in one room in the hotel and both of them perished in the fire. 

Delhi Fire

