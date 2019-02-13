Tinder users beware! You may be a victim of cyber-stalking

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As an increasing number of women are joining dating apps to meet new people, many are facing an unexpected kind of cyber-stalking. Once they register on these apps, people who view their profiles and don’t manage to get a match with them, go ahead and stalk them on other social media platforms.

This is because dating apps like Tinder and Bumble make the interaction between two parties nearly impossible if the ‘match’ is not made. On Tinder, for instance, both the parties have to swipe right onto each others’ profiles for the chatting option to be enabled. When either of the two parties swipes left instead of right, the chatting option fails to kick start. In such cases, an increasing number of girls have found men looking them up and finding them on other social media platforms. “It happens all the time because it is easier to reach out to strangers on Facebook. Sometimes they find you on Instagram as well to pursue you,” says a user from Bolarum.

Another user of a popular dating app states that a man she had swiped left on after an initial interaction later found her on Facebook. “I had swiped right on his profile and begun chatting. However, I did not want to continue it because I found little connection between us.

A week later, he found me on Facebook and texted me. I had made it clear that I wasn’t interested and he had stopped. But about a month later, he poked me,” she says. He eventually started liking all the posts that were public on her profile, including a status which had the location of the theatre she was in. “The post was public and so he liked it and tried to rake up a conversation, making me feel extremely uncomfortable. The fact that I was careless enough to disclose my location made me a little scared,” she added.

The most common solution women resort to in such cases is blocking the said person. However, the fear lingers on. “I blocked him everywhere but had this constant fear. Because when you are on a dating app, they tend to think you are available and ‘easy’ prey,” noted another user. In some more extreme scenarios, alliances made via dating apps which did not eventually work out have to lead to aggressive stalking offline and online.