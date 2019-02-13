Home Cities Hyderabad

Tinder users beware! You may be a victim of cyber-stalking

As an increasing number of women are joining dating apps to meet new people, many are facing an unexpected kind of cyber-stalking.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As an increasing number of women are joining dating apps to meet new people, many are facing an unexpected kind of cyber-stalking. Once they register on these apps, people who view their profiles and don’t manage to get a match with them, go ahead and stalk them on other social media platforms.

This is because dating apps like Tinder and Bumble make the interaction between two parties nearly impossible if the ‘match’ is not made. On Tinder, for instance, both the parties have to swipe right onto each others’ profiles for the chatting option to be enabled. When either of the two parties swipes left instead of right, the chatting option fails to kick start. In such cases, an increasing number of girls have found men looking them up and finding them on other social media platforms. “It happens all the time because it is easier to reach out to strangers on Facebook. Sometimes they find you on Instagram as well to pursue you,” says a user from Bolarum.

Another user of a popular dating app states that a man she had swiped left on after an initial interaction later found her on Facebook. “I had swiped right on his profile and begun chatting. However, I did not want to continue it because I found little connection between us.

A week later, he found me on Facebook and texted me. I had made it clear that I wasn’t interested and he had stopped. But about a month later, he poked me,” she says. He eventually started liking all the posts that were public on her profile, including a status which had the location of the theatre she was in. “The post was public and so he liked it and tried to rake up a conversation, making me feel extremely uncomfortable. The fact that I was careless enough to disclose my location made me a little scared,” she added.

The most common solution women resort to in such cases is blocking the said person. However, the fear lingers on. “I blocked him everywhere but had this constant fear. Because when you are on a dating app, they tend to think you are available and ‘easy’ prey,” noted another user. In some more extreme scenarios, alliances made via dating apps which did not eventually work out have to lead to aggressive stalking offline and online.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tinder Bumble Dating Apps social networking cyber-stalking

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp