Illegal stone crushing units trouble residents in Rangareddy districts

The realty boom in Rangareddy district has led to a dramatic increase in the number of illegal stone crushers.

Published: 13th February 2019 09:18 AM

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The realty boom in Rangareddy district has led to a dramatic increase in the number of illegal stone crushers. Officials claim that almost every realty project, even those that span just one to two acres, has an exclusive stone crusher. 

Stone crushing site in Rangareddy
district | r satish babu

According to experts, this can cause dramatic adverse effects for the environment, ranging from pollution to the area being rendered defenceless from earthquakes in the long term. Sources note that the MROs have been issuinga notice to the stone crushing units without taking any substantial action. Residents of Chithrapuri Colony from Khajaguda have been demanding that the stone crusher unit should be shut down or relocated. The unit, proximal to residential areas, has been causing air and noise pollution. 

A stone crusher plant usually cuts a rocks into different sizes of stones, mostly used on construction sites. After cutting, the stones are loaded in trucks, causing a lot of dust. It has been proved in several circumstances that the stone crusher is among the biggest threats to environment.

K Mohan Rao, a resident of Khajaguda, alleged that the revenue authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue. “They refuse to even identify the illegal stone crushing units. They use big machines for cutting the rocks into small pieces. This pollutes the air and disrupts residents’ peace, forcing them to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows shut. If not they are only inviting irritation, breathing troubles,” said Rao.

He further added, “Movement of batching plant trucks is causing the noise to reach ever increasing levels and leaves everyone sleepless during the night hours”. When contacted, a revenue official of Rangareddy district said, “We will inspect the stone crushers units and inquire if they have necessary permissions from various departments, Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Mines department.” She further added that if anyone was found running the crushers without permission, action would be taken against them and the stone crusher would be sealed.

