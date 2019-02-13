Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, even photos are embedded with virus

Apart from fake news and misinformation, a new kind of malicious attack is being spread in the country which in turn takes the shape of a national-level cyber attack.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apart from fake news and misinformation, a new kind of malicious attack is being spread in the country which in turn takes the shape of a national-level cyber attack. K Indraveni, the Information Security Officer of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) said that nowadays photos are being embedded with virus, which when downloaded over the Internet can compromise one’s smartphone or computer. 

“These photos when downloaded, leave zombies in smart phones or computers and the users are not even aware of it. Just to see whether a news is genuine or not, one downloads the picture, the moment it downloads, it comes into the system, and the system is getting compromised and is capable of doing national-level attacks,” Indraveni said at a an roundtable discussion on fake news and misinformation organised by the Software Freedom LAw Centrer India (SFLC). “So it is not just forwarding which affects, it is also downloading which creates a malicious ripple effect,” she said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp