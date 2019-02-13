Home Cities Hyderabad

Will Hyderabad hotels survive a Delhi-like fire accident?

Hotels and lodges in the city, in a majority of cases, do not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests.

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Within days of the Numaish fire which gutted several shops and left many with huge losses, on Tuesday, 17 persons including a 22-year-old Hyderabadi lost their lives in a massive fire accident at Arpit Palace Hotel in New Delhi. We once again return to a pertinent question: could this have been prevented? The answer might be a yes if the fire safety norms were followed to a T. A look into the city’s own hotels indicate that they might be left defenceless if a similar tragedy strikes. 

Hotels and lodges in the city, in a majority of cases, do not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department. As per norms, buildings that are less than 15 metres in height apply with the GHMC and those above 15 m with the State disaster response department. 

However, the GHMC hardly keeps a tab on the number of hotels that possess fire NOCs. This is at a time when government officials claim of geo tagging government land records a block chain-driven technology for digitising land records. 

“There is no database available on hotels complying with fire safety norms,” informed a senior GHMC official. “No action has been taken to ensure that hotels, restaurants and lodges get NOCs as well,” he added. This paints a peculiar bias that mandates only a particular section of the commercial buildings under the hospitality industry to follow fire safety norms.

Another major flaw is that there has been no enumeration or coordination between the other licensing departments of the GHMC. The gravity of issue shoots up when it comes to numerous lodges and dormitories that are concentrated in densely populated commercial localities like SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Kukatpally, and Koti. 

Noting violations only after a mishap
Considering the recent instance of a fire accident due to an LPG cylinder blast at Shah Ghouse restaurant, GHMC officials realised the non-compliance of the restaurant only after the mishap took place. 

GHMC’s misinformed circular on fire NOC
The New Indian Express has highlighted on May 25, 2018, that a circular cited by the GHMC fire preventions wing said that there is no requirement of a fire NOC for building less than 15 meter, which is incorrect. The confusion is paramount as several think that buildings less than 15 m need not apply for a fire NOC.

