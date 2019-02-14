Three Hyderabad-women stuck in Kuwait, Oman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Relatives from three families in the city have appealed to the Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj, to help repatriate their family members who were allegedly duped by city-based travel agents into going to the middle-east and are now stuck without any hope of returning. The victims are Zakia Mirza, Farah Naaz and Mehraj Begum of Aghapura.

While the families of Zakia Mirza and Farah Naaz approached the MEA alleging their daughters were initially offered a well-paying job in Kuwait and Oman, respectively. But as soon as they landed in foreign land, they were made work as housemaids instead.

In both cases, the families allege 12-15 hour-work days, poor food and accommodation, and mental harassment meted out to their daughters. When asked to return their daughters back, the employers demand the amount paid to the agent for a housemaid which run into lakhs.

In the last case, a daughter is appealing for the safe repatriation of her mother, Mehraj Begum, trafficked to Kuwait. Like the previous two cases, Begum too was duped by the travel agents. Her daughter also requested the Embassy in Kuwait to intervene and arrange for her mother’s repatriation.