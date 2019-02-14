Collateral damage?

Aihik Sur By

HYDERABAD: A bid to curb the menace of fake news which affected millions while also claiming innocent lives in the last year, the Central government decided to amend the IT Act of 2000. The draft amendment, Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines Amendment Rules), 2018 was made public in December 2018 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). As responses poured in from the country’s IT hubs, the one in Hyderabad is especially concerned about its impact on its budding yet thriving startup culture.

The amendment uses the term ‘intermediary’ for any tech company that hosts user data or provides users with a communication platform -- bringing all internet, social media, telecom companies under its ambit. The Bill proposes to slap various measures on each ‘intermediary’ which become very difficult for smaller companies like a startup or an app developer to comply with.

An official from T-Hub, the State’s platform for promoting startups, said that the bill’s proposal to make the intermediaries monitor their content would be a ‘tedious job for startups’. The official said, “It might not always be viable or possible, given the available resources and associated costs.”

The T-Hub official urged the government to consider relaxing some of the rules for startups. “In India, the government needs to consider retaining certain immunities for startups that are too small or who lack the mountains of data required to create AI programmes to proactively monitor the internet. If the government does not retain a higher level of immunities for startups it will only end up cementing the position of monopolies,” the official added.

The official also added that it would be especially discouraging for those working in artificial intelligence-based startups, because the bill proposes to censor certain kinds of information. An AI is ‘fed’ with huge amounts of raw data, which it uses to give out automated results. So limiting information will limit AI development. Terming it a burden, Mohammed Owais, a city-based app-developer said, “This is strain on small companies and start ups that might not be able to cope up with the additional budget required for this.”

What the amendment asks of ‘intermediaries’