Do ‘intermediaries’ include online media portals, asks FSMI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: According to the Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules, 2018 -- the draft amendment to IT Act, 2000 aimed at combating fake news -- the various ‘Information Technology Intermediaries’, in other words, the IT companies are required to hand over any information shared on their platform to the government provided it threatens cybersecurity, national security and related with the investigation, of an offence, within 72 hours.

This is only one of many provisions of the new amendment which was criticised widely by respondents after the draft was made public by the MeitY in December 2018. One of them is the city-based propagator of free-internet, the Free Software Movement of India (FSMI). The FSMI has raised objections to the definition of an ‘intermediary’, in other words, it asks which companies shall come under the ambit of the new Act -- that is if the amendments are to be accepted.

This becomes important given that many online journalism portals seem to satisfy all requirements needed to be termed as an ‘intermediary’. It alleges that the provisions of the amendment could easily be bent to force these portals to reveal their sources.

“This becomes problematic as the Press Council of India’s Norms of Journalistic Conduct stipulate that the confidentiality of the source is to be respected. In this regard, this rule may be used to coerce such portals to reveal their sources, to the risk of physical harm if not endless litigation,” the FSMI said.

The proposal of intermediaries applying automated technology for identifying and discontinuing public access to unlawful information, the FSMI termed it as censorship. It said, “...this provision empowers the intermediary to play the role of a censor without logic or an adequate mechanism for appeal.”