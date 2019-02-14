Home Cities Hyderabad

Do ‘intermediaries’ include online media portals, asks FSMI

This is only one of many provisions of the new amendment which was criticised widely by respondents after the draft was made public by the MeitY in December 2018.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

fake news

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  According  to the Information Technology Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment) Rules, 2018 -- the draft amendment to IT Act, 2000 aimed at combating fake news -- the various ‘Information Technology Intermediaries’, in other words, the IT companies are required to hand over any information shared on their platform to the government provided it threatens cybersecurity, national security and related with the investigation, of an offence, within 72 hours.

This is only one of many provisions of the new amendment which was criticised widely by respondents after the draft was made public by the MeitY in December 2018. One of them is the city-based propagator of free-internet, the Free Software Movement of India (FSMI). The FSMI has raised objections to the definition of an ‘intermediary’, in other words, it asks which companies shall come under the ambit of the new Act -- that is if the amendments are to be accepted. 

This becomes important given that many online journalism portals seem to satisfy all requirements needed to be termed as an ‘intermediary’. It alleges that the provisions of the amendment could easily be bent to force these portals to reveal their sources.

“This becomes problematic as the Press Council of India’s Norms of Journalistic Conduct stipulate that the confidentiality of the source is to be respected. In this regard, this rule may be used to coerce such portals to reveal their sources, to the risk of physical harm if not endless litigation,” the FSMI said. 

The proposal of intermediaries applying automated technology for identifying and discontinuing public access to unlawful information, the FSMI termed it as censorship. It said, “...this provision empowers the intermediary to play the role of a censor without logic or an adequate mechanism for appeal.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT Act Information Technology FSMI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp