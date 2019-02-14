Home Cities Hyderabad

‘I sought cops’ help to dispose Jayaram’s body’

Around 1 pm on January 31, Rakesh Reddy, who is accused of murdering businessman Jayaram in Jubilee Hills, went to Nallakunta police station driving his car with the body of Jayaram in it.

Published: 14th February 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 1 pm on January 31, Rakesh Reddy, who is accused of murdering businessman Jayaram in Jubilee Hills, went to Nallakunta police station driving his car with the body of Jayaram in it. After reaching the police station, Rakesh Reddy approached Nallakunta inspector S Srinivasulu seeking his help to dispose the body. Later, he spoke to the then Ibrahimpatnam ACP Malla Reddy to help him wriggle out of the murder case. 

The Jubilee Hills police took custody of Rakesh Reddy and Srinivas and grilled them. “After killing Jayaram, I went to Nallakunta police station along with body and made calls to Nallakunta Inspector Srinivasulu at least 13 times.

I also made calls to Ibrahimpatnam ACP Malla Reddy and sought his advice. As per their suggestions, I tried to create a scene that resembled as though Jayaram died in a road accident near Nandigama,” Rakesh Reddy told police. Further,  he allegedly told police that he drove towards Vijayawada with Jayaram’s body and abandoned the car on NH 65 at Nandigama.  “With `10 lakh I had taken from Jayaram, I went to Goa after leaving the car in AP.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayaram Jubilee Hills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp