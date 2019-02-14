‘I sought cops’ help to dispose Jayaram’s body’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 1 pm on January 31, Rakesh Reddy, who is accused of murdering businessman Jayaram in Jubilee Hills, went to Nallakunta police station driving his car with the body of Jayaram in it. After reaching the police station, Rakesh Reddy approached Nallakunta inspector S Srinivasulu seeking his help to dispose the body. Later, he spoke to the then Ibrahimpatnam ACP Malla Reddy to help him wriggle out of the murder case.

The Jubilee Hills police took custody of Rakesh Reddy and Srinivas and grilled them. “After killing Jayaram, I went to Nallakunta police station along with body and made calls to Nallakunta Inspector Srinivasulu at least 13 times.

I also made calls to Ibrahimpatnam ACP Malla Reddy and sought his advice. As per their suggestions, I tried to create a scene that resembled as though Jayaram died in a road accident near Nandigama,” Rakesh Reddy told police. Further, he allegedly told police that he drove towards Vijayawada with Jayaram’s body and abandoned the car on NH 65 at Nandigama. “With `10 lakh I had taken from Jayaram, I went to Goa after leaving the car in AP.”