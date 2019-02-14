Home Cities Hyderabad

Self-proclaimed Bajrang Dal activists force couple into marriage in Hyderabad

The activists went on to film the entire episode while the boy tied around the girl's neck a pasupu thadu, a thread smeared with turmeric which is used in marriages as a mangalsutra.

Published: 14th February 2019 05:44 PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Self-proclaimed Bajrang Dal activists performed "marriage" of a young couple at Kandlakoya Oxygen Park in Medchal on Thursday, on the occasion of Valentine's day.

The activists, chanting 'Jai Shree Ram', entered the park and saw the couple talking to each other. Later, they asked them to tie the knot if they were true 'lovers'.

The video has become viral on social media and is being widely circulated on WhatsApp.

The group can be heard saying in the video, "Idi oka manchi roju" (it is an auspicious day) while filming the video. They later congratulated the couple even as the boy was visibly shaken and exhibited disgust over the sudden breach of privacy and the entire episode that followed.

The police have started an investigation into the incident and the couple, as well as the activists, have been taken to Medchal police station for interrogation.

"We are understanding the modalities. The parents have been asked to give us further details," said PV Padmaja, Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Balanagar police.

She clarified that the activists were not affiliated to Bajrang dal and said that the interrogation is yet to be completed before further details can be disclosed.

"We do not have members in Medchal. The activists have used our name to gain attention", claimed Subash Chander, State Convenor, Bajrangdal. He added, "it is not in our ideology that we perform marriages in an arbitrary manner."

However, several malls, jewellery shops, pubs and restaurants were asked to remove all sorts of decorations relating to Valentine's day by the Bajrang Dal.

Groups of Bajrang Dal activists went to popular places protesting against the observance of Valentine's Day.

Several Bajrangdal members were arrested after they staged protests across the city. Effigies of Saint Valentine was burnt in Abids and LB Nagar by the Bajrang Dal activists.

Across the city, several parks were either closed or had police personnel deployed as a preventive measure to curb untoward incidents.
 

