Home Cities Hyderabad

Three transwomen go on a rampage at Uppal police station, arrested

They also attacked D Ramreddy, Ramchandra Reddy’s relative when he tried to intervene.

Published: 14th February 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A vehicle allegedly damaged by trans persons at Uppal station| Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Three persons of the transgender community and three of their male acquaintances who were apprehended by the Uppal Police for allegedly assaulting and robbing two elderly persons went on a rampage at the police station, assaulting personnel and damaging property. 

The elderly persons, as well as the police, sustained injuries in the attack. R Pradeep Reddy and his friend Ramchandra Reddy were returning to the former’s home at Tarnaka in their car when they were intercepted by two trans persons on a scooter at Secunderabad Bus Stop on Uppal Ring Road. When they refused to comply with the duo’s demand for money, the trans persons began to strip themselves, following which an argument broke out between the parties ending in trans persons hurling stones at them. 

They also attacked D Ramreddy, Ramchandra Reddy’s relative when he tried to intervene. Even as the couple dialled 100, four others joined the accused and snatched Ramreddy’s gold chain, mobile, wallet containing `2,000 and identity cards. They also took away Pradeep Reddy’s wallet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transgender community Secunderabad Bus Stop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp