Three transwomen go on a rampage at Uppal police station, arrested

HYDERABAD: Three persons of the transgender community and three of their male acquaintances who were apprehended by the Uppal Police for allegedly assaulting and robbing two elderly persons went on a rampage at the police station, assaulting personnel and damaging property.

The elderly persons, as well as the police, sustained injuries in the attack. R Pradeep Reddy and his friend Ramchandra Reddy were returning to the former’s home at Tarnaka in their car when they were intercepted by two trans persons on a scooter at Secunderabad Bus Stop on Uppal Ring Road. When they refused to comply with the duo’s demand for money, the trans persons began to strip themselves, following which an argument broke out between the parties ending in trans persons hurling stones at them.

They also attacked D Ramreddy, Ramchandra Reddy’s relative when he tried to intervene. Even as the couple dialled 100, four others joined the accused and snatched Ramreddy’s gold chain, mobile, wallet containing `2,000 and identity cards. They also took away Pradeep Reddy’s wallet.