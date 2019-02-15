Home Cities Hyderabad

Financial matters not the motive behind Jayaram’s murder, say cops

Meanwhile, the investigators received fresh complaints against Rakesh Reddy for his illegal activities and taking people for a ride by telling them that he was doing real estate business.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did the key accused in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case, Rakesh Reddy, divert the attention of investigators by giving false information on Rs 4.5 crore hand loan given to Jayaram, who has huge assets in India and abroad? After two days of grilling Rakesh Reddy, the police came to a conclusion that the motive to kill Jayaram was not about financial matters.

Meanwhile, the investigators received fresh complaints against Rakesh Reddy for his illegal activities and taking people for a ride by telling them that he was doing real estate business. One Rajkumar lodged a complaint with police stating that Rakesh Reddy cheated him by taking money from him for investment in real estate and later not returning the money.

On the second consecutive day on Thursday, the Jubilee Hills police questioned at least seven persons including Rakesh Reddy, his associate Srinivasulu, Jayaram’s niece Shika Choudhary and Rakesh Reddy’s close friends.

While they questioned Rakesh Reddy about his financial transactions, lifestyle, illegal activities,  previous cases registered at different places and his contacts with some of persons associated with Tollywood, a team of police officials questioned Shikha Choudhary on her relationship with Rakesh Reddy and trespassing into her uncle Jayaram’s residence after his death.

After collecting preliminary evidences and questioning more than 30 persons, the investigators suspect that Rakesh Reddy had no financial deals with Jayaram.

Based on information obtained from Rakesh Reddy’s friends including a history sheeter and junior artiste, cops  came to the conclusion that Jayaram was made a victim and the accused might have indulged in trying to extort money from him by confining him in Rakesh Reddy ‘s residence in Jubilee Hills.

Trespass case against Shikha Choudhary   

Investigators questioned Shika Choudhary about the file that she has taken away from Jayaram’s house. They also asked her to explain the new project report that was prepared by her based on instructions of Jayaram. The police, basing on a complaint, are likely to register a case of trespass against Shikha Choudhary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp