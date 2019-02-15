Financial matters not the motive behind Jayaram’s murder, say cops

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did the key accused in businessman Chigurupati Jayaram’s murder case, Rakesh Reddy, divert the attention of investigators by giving false information on Rs 4.5 crore hand loan given to Jayaram, who has huge assets in India and abroad? After two days of grilling Rakesh Reddy, the police came to a conclusion that the motive to kill Jayaram was not about financial matters.

Meanwhile, the investigators received fresh complaints against Rakesh Reddy for his illegal activities and taking people for a ride by telling them that he was doing real estate business. One Rajkumar lodged a complaint with police stating that Rakesh Reddy cheated him by taking money from him for investment in real estate and later not returning the money.

On the second consecutive day on Thursday, the Jubilee Hills police questioned at least seven persons including Rakesh Reddy, his associate Srinivasulu, Jayaram’s niece Shika Choudhary and Rakesh Reddy’s close friends.

While they questioned Rakesh Reddy about his financial transactions, lifestyle, illegal activities, previous cases registered at different places and his contacts with some of persons associated with Tollywood, a team of police officials questioned Shikha Choudhary on her relationship with Rakesh Reddy and trespassing into her uncle Jayaram’s residence after his death.

After collecting preliminary evidences and questioning more than 30 persons, the investigators suspect that Rakesh Reddy had no financial deals with Jayaram.

Based on information obtained from Rakesh Reddy’s friends including a history sheeter and junior artiste, cops came to the conclusion that Jayaram was made a victim and the accused might have indulged in trying to extort money from him by confining him in Rakesh Reddy ‘s residence in Jubilee Hills.

Trespass case against Shikha Choudhary

Investigators questioned Shika Choudhary about the file that she has taken away from Jayaram’s house. They also asked her to explain the new project report that was prepared by her based on instructions of Jayaram. The police, basing on a complaint, are likely to register a case of trespass against Shikha Choudhary.