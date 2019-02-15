Home Cities Hyderabad

Motor damage: Water shortage in SCB areas

Residents in several areas of  Secunderabad Cantonment are facing acute water scarcity for the past one week. 

People waiting in line with empty barrels for drinking water due to acute water shortage in SCB areas | Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents in several areas of  Secunderabad Cantonment are facing acute water scarcity for the past one week.  According to sources, the Balamrai pump house water supply motors were damaged due to short circuit and there is no water supply for the past one week to the 3,000 families.  According to SCB authorities, they have been supplying water through tankers in the affected residential areas.

There are eight pump houses in the SCB jurisdiction it is supplying about 65 lakh gallons of water per day to its 4 lakh residents. The decades-old Balamrai pump house, located near Paradise crossroads, with a capacity of 6 lakh gallons, supplies water to nearly one-third of the Cantonment area. Meanwhile, SCB members alleged that due to negligence of employees in monitoring the pump house led to the crisis. 

No water supply in parts of city today

Due to maintenance work a shutdown has been proposed for 24 hours from 6 am on Feb 15 to 6 am on Feb 16. There will be no water supply on Friday and delayed water supply on Saturday to the areas of Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Vengalraonagar, Yousufguda, Ameerpet, SR  Nagar, Somajiguda, Venkatagiri, Jublee Hills, Banjara Hills, Borabanda, etc.

