By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instructions have been issued to the GHMC to appoint special squads to conduct fire and safety audit of commercial buildings and to complete the tasks in a month’s time.MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar directed the GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore to make a weekly assessment of the work following which a comprehensive report should be submitted to the State government at the end of the month.He instructed GHMC to conduct an emergency fire and safety audit of commercial buildings in areas under its jurisdictions.