Techie questions rationale behind Mindspace Rotary

The RTI seeks to know the number of government agencies and authorized officials who reviewed the project design.

Published: 15th February 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fed up with regular traffic block at the Mindspace Rotary, to prevent which the government had built a flyover worth Rs 108 crore, a techie has now filed an RTI with the GHMC seeking details of the project.

The rotary has been in the ire of controversy every since the flyover was inaugurated in October last year. Commuters note that the shape of the rotary is such that it doesn’t allow for traffic to keep moving without stoppage. Traffic from one side almost always ends up colliding with traffic coming in from other side.

To seek the logic behind this, a techie Vijay Ivaturi has filed an RTI. “The underpass and flyover project costs `108 crore. But the design has failed to solve critical issues at the roundabout. I had to understand why this project is designed the way it is,” he says.

The RTI seeks to know the number of government agencies and authorized officials who reviewed the project design. It also enquires if the roundabout under the flyover was designed to have a traffic signal light to manage traffic.

This has been a major point of contention amongst commuters who note that the ‘signal-less junction’ must soon get a signal to relieve the traffic conflict. “The Raheja Mindspace flyover looked bright at the inauguration but the truth is we still need a traffic cop to manage the junction at peak hours. We need to rethink the SRDP,” tweeted a commuter Potturi Sudhir. The RTI has also raised questions about the shape of the island,  enquired the inner diameter of the roundabout and asked how much that space could help in navigating the traffic flow.

