Another school under ‘capitation fee’ scanner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Sloka School was pulled up by the parents association for not refunding the donation amount of Rs 1.2 lakh, another couple has demanded that the donation amount of Rs 1.55 lakh, collected in the name of development fee, by another private school be returned. They demanded that the school refunded the donation they gave at the time of the admission of their three children since they no longer study in the school. The matter came to light after the parents approached the HSPA against the school in question, DAV Public School in Safilguda, with proof for payment of donation amount. However, the school authorities refused to comment when contacted.

In both cases, the parents had approached the school authorities seeking a refund after they had withdrawn their children from the school in 2018 itself, but had failed to get a response. Unhappy with the quality of education being imparted in the school, parents Sowjanya and Sridhar Billa had pulled out their children studying in LKG, UKG and Class 1. “The amount was not small and it cannot be just neglected. We have sent a mail but haven’t got any response from the school. We will wait for some more time and then consider legal options,” said Sridhar Billa. He added that the school has specifically mentioned that they will have to pay donation to get admission in the school.

Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) which has been fighting against capitation fee being charged by schools, has written to the District Education Officer highlighting that the donation amount is being collected under various heads including third part business entities.

As per the AP Educational Institutions (regulation of admission and prohibition of capitation fee) Act 1983, any amount collected in excess of the prescribed fee is capitation fee and according to GO MS no 91 “no school can collect more than Rs 5,000 as one time admission fee, under any name whatsoever,” thereby making its collection a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment and /or fines.

HSPA said that collection of capitation fee not only amounted to violation of laws, but schools, by refusing to refund the amount after the child has been pulled out, are also committing fraud. HSPA urged parents to come forward and report schools that are charging capitation fees.