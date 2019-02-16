Couple attempt suicide in Hyderabad after being harassed by conservative groups on Valentine's Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple, who were forced to marry by BSP activists on the occasion of Valentine’s Day yesterday, allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar lake on Friday. The Lake police rescued the couple and provided them counselling in the presence of their parents. Later, the police handed over the couple to respective their family members. Lake police Inspector B Dhana Laxmi said that two persons -- a youngster and his friend -- came to the Tank Bund near the old I LOVE HYD statue on Friday.

“While they were about to jump into the water in an attempt to commit suicide, the Lake police posted at the site noticed the couple and rescued them by preventing their suicide bid. On inquiry with both the victims, it came to know that yesterday afternoon, both the victim went for roaming on the occasion of Valentine’s Day near ‘Komati Cheru’. However, some Bajrang Dal and BSP members approached them and shot videos of the victims,” the inspector said.

The miscreants then posted the videos and pictures on social media that went viral. Scared of the consequences, the victims decided to take the extreme step and came to Tank Bund.

‘Married’ couple that went missing, found

A day after a young man and woman, both distantly related to each other, were forcibly married to each other by former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers in Medchal on Valentine’s Day, following which they had gone missing, were traced in Siddipet and reunited with their families.Soon after a video of the marriage went viral on social media, the two went into a hide out and took shelter in Mallaram, Siddipet. Meanwhile, the accused were booked for criminal intimidation.