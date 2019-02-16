Home Cities Hyderabad

Couple attempt suicide in Hyderabad after being harassed by conservative groups on Valentine's Day

The miscreants then posted the videos and pictures on social media that went viral.

Published: 16th February 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Moral policing,Valentine's Day
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple, who were forced to marry by BSP activists on the occasion of Valentine’s Day yesterday, allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Hussain Sagar lake on Friday. The Lake police rescued the couple and provided them counselling in the presence of their parents. Later,  the police handed over the couple to respective their family members. Lake police Inspector B Dhana Laxmi said that two persons -- a youngster and his friend -- came to the Tank Bund near the old I LOVE HYD statue on Friday.

“While they were about to jump into the water in an attempt to commit suicide, the  Lake police posted at the site noticed the couple and rescued them by preventing their suicide bid. On inquiry with both the victims, it came to know that yesterday afternoon, both the victim went for roaming on the occasion of Valentine’s Day near ‘Komati Cheru’. However, some Bajrang Dal and BSP members approached them and shot videos of the victims,” the inspector said.

The miscreants then posted the videos and pictures on social media that went viral. Scared of the consequences, the victims decided to take the extreme step and came to Tank Bund.

‘Married’ couple that went missing, found

A day after a young man and woman, both distantly related to each other, were forcibly married to each other by former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers in Medchal on Valentine’s Day, following which they had gone missing, were traced in Siddipet and reunited with their families.Soon after a video of the marriage went viral on social media, the two went into a hide out and took shelter in Mallaram, Siddipet. Meanwhile, the accused were booked for criminal intimidation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valentine’s Day Suicide BSP activists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp